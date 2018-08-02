Big cultural weekend in Laventille

Desperadoes Steel Orchestra

This will be a culture-rich weekend for Laventille courtesy of the Laventille Steelband Festival Foundation (LSFF). The events begins with the inaugural Rhythms of Laventille: Skin to Iron - the Awakening on August 3, from 7 pm at the Laventille Regional Complex, Angostura Compound, and culminates with the 20th Annual Emancipation Steelband Street Parade on August 4, on the Eastern Main Road (EMR), Success Village, Laventille from 5 pm to midnight.

Carol De Roche-Kerr, secretary, LSFF spoke with Newsday the events. “To celebrate we have invited all interested persons to bring your iron, or your drum or just come and enjoy jamming with us, as we pay homage and give thanks and praise to Ogun for the blessings of 20 years of incident-free festivals in the heartland of pan,” she said of the Friday evening event.

De Roche-Kerr said rhythm sections from neighbouring steelbands have also been invited to take part in the event, as well as the Malick Folk Performers, Wasafoli Performing Company and North West Laventille Performers. “They all seem to be excited about it because this is our first attempt at this event.”

On Saturday, over 30 of the best steelbands of Laventille and Trinidad will play continuous music as the parade moves in an easterly direction along the EMR, from Mc Allister St. to Leon St.

The focal point is at Panland, at the corners of Dorata Street and the EMR, directly opposite Angostura.

Among the steelbands that will be on parade are six former national panorama champs - Desperadoes, Massy All Stars, Hadco Phase II, Republic Bank Exodus, Harmonites and MHTL Starlift.

Unfortunately reigning title holders and ten-times national champs BPTT Renegades will sit out this year, having to prepare for a number of other upcoming events.

Other bands that have committed themselves to take part in Saturday’s steelband parade include Shell Invaders, St. James Tripolians, Highlanders, Harmonites, Old Tech, Arima Angel Harps, Sangre Grande Cordettes, Melodians, TTDF Steelband, Sea Lots One Love, Laventille Road Police Youth Club, San Juan East Side, Trinidad East Side, Newtown Playboyz, Valley Harps, Unistars, Brimblers, Laventille Serenaders, B Minor, Blue Diamonds, Laventille Rhythm Section, Claxton Bay Tamboo Bamboo and Trini Generation Next Rhythm Section.