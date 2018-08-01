Woman shot in arm on Nelson Street

A 26-year-old woman was shot in her right arm as she was sitting in the gallery of her Nelson Street, Port of Spain apartment this morning.

Police said the woman was in the gallery at around 8 am when she heard gunfire coming from the direction of Calvary Hill. As she turned to look, she was hit by a stray bullet and collapsed to the floor screaming.

Neighbours took her to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she was treated and discharged.

Port of Spain CID and Duncan Street police went to the scene but could find no sign of a shooter in the area.