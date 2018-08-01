Vasant says oppositiopn should have supported griffith

Vasant Bharath

FORMER trade and industry minister Vasant Bharath has described the Opposition party’s failure to support former national security minister Gary Griffith’s candidacy for Commissioner of Police as “regrettable” saying the MP’s should have “put party politics aside” in the fight against crime.

During Monday’s sitting of Parliament, nineteen government MPs voted to approve Griffith’s nomination while 13 Opposition MPs abstained. No one voted against.

In a statement today, Bharath said Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did not view the debate as important as she did not attend the debate.

“It is regrettable that the legitimate Opposition did not see it fit to be magnanimous in the circumstances, put party politics aside and join hands with the government in our fight against crime.

Indeed the Leader of the Opposition did not even think the debate, its outcome and the repercussions on a population weighted down by the scourge of crime, important enough to be present.