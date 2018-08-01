TAS calls for probe into AIDS list

The Tobago Aids Society (TAS) is calling for an investigation into a list posted on social media naming some 35 men alleged to have contracted the HIV/AIDS virus.

The handwritten list went viral last Thursday, posted from an anonymous Facebook profile, “Mr Faceless,” has since been shared over 50,000 times on both Facebook and on WhatsApp.

A TAS member told Newsday Tobago on Monday that compilation of the list was a distasteful act, and the perpetrator should face the full brunt of the law.

The spokeswoman also noted that the list was attracting national as well as international attention.

“I first saw the list from my niece who lives in London. I asked her where she got that, and her response was ‘where do you live’,” she said.

She added: “The list is distasteful, whoever started it should face the law. It is vindictive and wicked of the person who started it and we would really like to see the originator of the list found and brought to justice.”

The list, which carries photos, names several well-known officers of the protective services and Tobago service men amongst others and also includes one politician - Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Presiding Officer and Representative for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis

The list carries a caption stating that it was compiled by a woman who had allegedly passed away from AIDS-related complications.

Newsday Tobago on Monday contacted a number of the men whose name appeared on the list, most of whom described it as mischief, stating that they were clueless as they had never met or heard of the woman.

One of the men named on the list, Stephen Lovell, in a Facebook post denied knowing the woman said to be responsible for the list.

“It’s sad what idle hands find time to do. What kind of sick individual would make up this list and story to embarrass and tarnish someone’s name and character. And as Trinbagonians are accustom doing, they take the newest gossip and bacchanal on the scene and run with it...without getting facts or weighing it in the balance,” Lovell’s post read.

Dennis, a married father of three, told Newsday Tobago, that the list was an attempt to tarnish his name. He said he has been advised to tale legal action. He also noted a voice note in circulation, also allegedly from the same woman, who has said she has no connection with the list.

“It is rather unfortunate that someone would do something so vicious. I am at a loss as to why anyone will want to orchestrate something like this, what is the motivating factor… it is malicious, ridiculous and hideous.”

Dennis said the post was unfortunate and speaks to a need for legislation to combat the spread of “fake news.”

“Clearly there is a need for legislation. Social media has its benefits, but it has the capacity to destroy people’s lives,” he said.

In a press release, Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and member for Tobago East also condemned the list and stressed that stigma and discrimination should not deter persons from HIV prevention, treatment and care.

Webster-Roy also warned that persons who maliciously transmit HIV with the intent to harm others can face criminal prosecution under the Offences against the Person Act.