SCCL Hard Drive, Bomb Squad top Mayaro cricket

SCCL Hard Drive men celebrate a clean sweep in the BP TT Mayaro cricket competition. Celebrating with them are Jameson Rigues (left), Corporate Secretary, All-Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF); Matthew Pierre (second from left), Community Liaison Officer, BPTT; and Bartholomew “Bunny” Lynch, president, AMSF.

THE 2018 BP Trinidad and Tobago Mayaro night cricket windball competition came to a thrilling finish last weekend with the men’s and women’s knockout finals at the Mayaro Government School Recreation Ground.

The Mayaro tournament has been sponsored by energy company BP Trinidad and Tobago since 1999 and represents just one aspect of their support for sports development in Mayaro.

Giving his recap of the season was Matthew Pierre, Community Liaison Officer, BPTT.

“Sports is just one of the many areas that BPTT invests in, and the turnout of teams and supporters from all over the country shows that this is a worthwhile investment.

The focus is more than just entertainment and encompasses developing talent, sporting excellence and community camaraderie.

The management of this league is excellent and I want to commend everyone who works behind the scenes to continue to make this the best cricket competition in the country.”

The male and female knockout finals were played in exciting fashion to the delight of the spectators who responded with cheers, and even tears, as they rooted for their favourite teams despite the inclement weather.

In the men’s fixture, Siparia-based Late Boys posted an intimidating 102 runs in their 12 overs, but they could not hold off the flamboyance and determination of San Fernando’s Sampath Construction Company Limited (SCCL) Hard Drive who blasted to victory.

The knockout victory by SCCL Hard Drive added to their capture of the league title.

SCCL Hard Drive’s captain, Dinesh Ragbar declared, “This victory means a lot and we won it as a team.

Our main goal was to improve from last year and we did that in a spectacular way. We play all over the country but this competition is really special because of the atmosphere, the crowd, the quality teams and the overall organisation of the tournament. Mayaro really is a beautiful place and we must commend BPTT for sponsoring this cricket competition.”

The women’s knockout final was a one-sided affair as a confident Bomb Squad made their home community of Mayaro proud by posting a daunting 108 runs in the eight-over fixture. In reply, the Strikers women could only muster 43 runs.

Bomb Squad’s captain, Nicola Cabrerra, was jubilant after their victory, “We won the league, the knockout and a number of individual prizes as well.

This was a great season for us and we’ve been taking part in this competition since its inception. This tournament fosters community spirit, shows off Mayaro to visiting teams, and most importantly, it provides a platform for young players to showcase and develop their talents.”

Managing the league since 2017 is the All-Mayaro Sports Foundation (AMSF), a community-based non-governmental organisation which has been charged by BPTT with the responsibility of guiding and facilitating sports development in the wider Mayaro region.

In addition to main sponsor BPTT, Lynch also thanked the other companies supporting the league, including Laing Sandblasting and Painting Company Limited and B. Ramkissoon Hardware Limited of Rio Claro, as well as supporters and members of the AMSF who assisted in the successful launch of the competition.

BPTT Mayaro Cricket

results:

Male Division

League Championship – 1. SCCL Hard Drive; 2. Late Boys

Knock-Out – 1. SCCL Hard Drive; 2. Late Boys

Round Robin – Late Boys

Match Past – Cascadoux All Stars

Most Sixes – Denzil Ramphal, Late Boys

Most Wickets – Brian Pegues, Young Veterans

Most Runs in a Game – Alexo Pegus, Young Veterans

Best Catch – Brian Pegues, Young Veterans

Most Runs in League – Denzil Ramphal, Late Boys

Female Division

League Championship – 1. Bomb Squad; 2. Oilers

Knock-Out – 1. Bomb Squad; 2. Strikers

Round Robin – Strikers

Most Sixes – Adanna Brown, Bomb Squad

Most Wickets – Sheron Lutchman, Bomb Squad

Most Runs by a Team – Bomb Squad

Most Runs by a Player – Roxanne Omalo, Oilers.