Santa Rosa wary of winless Petit Valley/Diego

FC Santa Rosa players take a team photo after a recent TT Super League game.

DESPITE a disappointing start to the season, Petit Valley/Diego Martin United coach Dale Tavares said his team intends to throw the “kitchen sink” at FC Santa Rosa when they meet today in TT Super League midweek action.

An in-form FC Santa Rosa, now fourth after five wins and three losses, will travel to St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings, for a 4pm clash. All other matches this round will be played tomorrow.

Petit Valley/Diego are confident they can turn their season around and give their communities something to cheer for.

Today, being Emancipation Day, the club has invited families to watch the action with the promise of free ice cream courtesy Creamery Novelties and Blue Bunny Ice Cream.

Winless after eight matches, Tavares acknowledged their fans are disappointed with the results, but said the players – most of whom are home-grown – are “learning, working hard and would be throwing everything, even the proverbial kitchen sink to get points and find a winning formula.”

Tavares said the unavailability of the Northern Recreation Ground to train has hampered their preparation.

According to Tavares: “It’s been a tough ride as an unsponsored club, but more so feeling the effects of not having a full sized field for regular training.”

His opposite number, Derek King, is not taking things for granted despite Petit Valley/Diego Martin’s abysmal record so far.

“Don’t mind Petit Valley haven’t won a game, some reports that we get and from seeing them play, they have a lot of fight and they are a talented bunch,” said the former national defender and coach, who took charge of the “Big Cannons” in April.

“In some of the games, they were unlucky not to get a result. But, they’re playing at home and football is won on the day. As I told my players, take nothing for granted; you have to go out and do your role and function in the individual battles, and when you get your chance, score the goals.

“We are not taking Petit Valley lightly because it wasn’t one of (our) best starts. This is my first year working with the guys. We brought in a couple of young players and I think they now more or less adapting to the style of play; so I think it’s important that tomorrow we don’t take Petit Valley for granted.”

King and FC Santa Rosa are coming off their third straight victory – a 4-1 win over UTT on Saturday. They have built momentum after an ordinary start to the season and are keen on bettering their second place finish last year.

“It’s important we get our points now especially in our away games. We have won plenty away games, and when we analysed, we compete with the top teams in the league and then lost some against the lower teams. But I think it’s important that we’re five points from the leaders (Queen’s Park) and once we get the results, we have the teams to play, we have plenty more games, we can get those points and win it (league).”

Super League fixtures:

Today –

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United v FC Santa Rosa, St Anthony’s College Ground, 4 pm

Tomorrow –

RSSR FC v Guaya United, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 7pm

Prison Service v Metal X Erin FC, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

QPCC FC v Police FC, St Mary’s College Ground, 4 pm

Matura Reunited FC v Cunupia FC, Valencia Secondary Ground, 4 pm

Club Sando v Bethel United, Dibe Ground, Long Circular Road, 5 pm

UTT v San Fernando Giants, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm