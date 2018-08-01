Role of Daaga in Emancipation Day

THE EDITOR: In a few days time, on August 8, we will observe one year since the passing of Chief Servant Makandal Daaga, founder and political leader of the National Joint Action Committee. He transitioned just a few days short of his 81st birthday, August 13.

It is a spiritually important to call his name, more so as it is appropriate to remember his role in making Emancipation Day a public holiday.

There were two periods of emancipation observances. There was an initial set of celebrations organised by Trinidadians and Tobagonians in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In 1939 the Legislative Council replaced Emancipation Day activities with Discovery Day in order to honour Christopher Columbus.

The Chief Servant laid the ground work to reinstitute Emancipation Day commemorations during the Trinidad and Tobago revolution (Black Power) of 1970.

He and the other leaders of the National Joint Action Committee, among them Khafra Kambon and I, demanded that Emancipation Day should replace Discovery Day.

Between 1973 (after most of the NJAC leaders were released from political imprisonment) and 1984, NJAC was the main celebrant of Emancipation Day observances.

In 1974, the Chief Servant, in his capacity as chairman of the Caribbean Steering Committee for the 6th Pan African Conference in Tanzania, successfully proposed to the group that Emancipation Day be recognised through the Caribbean, as part of what NJAC called Caribbean Liberation Fortnight, August 1 (Emancipation Day) to August 15 (India’s Independence Day).

In 1984, during the 150th anniversary of emancipation, the government declared that August 1 would be made a public holiday from the following year.

NJAC’s observation of the 150th anniversary was taken up with clarifying the significance of Emancipation Day. The chief directed the Caribbean Institute of Race Relations, one of NJAC’s institutions, to produce the inaugural episodes of the annual radio programme, The Story of Emancipation.

Later on Daaga mandated that NJAC members should go to the US to initiate Caribbean Emancipation Day commemorations.

By June 1996, Daaga suggested that the Caribbean Historical Society (an NJAC institution), then led by Nyahuma Obika, take responsibility for the internationalisation of Emancipation Day.

Obika lobbied the Caricom heads of government and subsequently they followed TT and Jamaica in declaring the public holiday.

For nine months in 1996, the Caribbean Historical Society was able to organise launchings of the internationalisation of Emancipation Day programmes in five cities of North America. And then it was on to Ghana in September 1997, to establish the Emancipation Day commemoration on the African continent.

Also in 1997, the National Action Cultural Committee, another NJAC institution, promoted the first annual Emancipation Calypso Competition. Sheldon Reid sang the winning calypso, One Billion Shall Rise, which was later adopted as the anthem of the internationalisation of Emancipation Day.

Inspired by NJAC, other organisations began their own commemorations during the intervening years. Among them was the Emancipation Support Committee, which was formed in 1992.

AIYEGORO OME, Mt Lambert