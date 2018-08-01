NGC signs MOA to sustain the future of pan

THE National Gas Company (NGC) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the MIC Institute of Technology (MIC-IT) to deliver a customised Mechanical Engineering Technology with Steelpan Manufacturing programme to members of NGC’s sponsored and part-sponsored steelbands.

NGC said, “The noted shortage of skilled craftsmen to fabricate and manufacture the national instrument has long been a cause of concern for those in and those supportive of the pan fraternity. A definite need exists for the creation of a cadre of trained and expert individuals who can sustain the physical pan and by extension the art form.”

Through its community social responsibility programme and this MOA – signed on July 26 – NGC said it has heeded that call.

The programme will adopt MIC-IT’s Journeyman model of training which focuses on the dual system of education and training. The course modules include steelpan construction and tuning; science of sound and the history of pan; introduction to sound engineering, machine shop, welding and fabrication; music technology; and related mathematics, science and computer applications.

“The course will be delivered in three, six-month cycles commencing September 2018 and concluding June 2021. Trainees will be assessed both during and at the end of each cycle, and upon successful completion of the programme they will be awarded a certificate based on MIC-IT’s rigorous Examination Framework.

NGC president Mark Loquan said the company envisions that the skills acquired through this programme “will be used to not only help prepare the bands for future competitions but to ensure their future sustainability.”

NGC corporate communications manager Lisa Burkett said this first of its kind programme aims to “to produce graduates who gain knowledge (and) practical skills...and helping them to develop skills to be self-sustaining.” NGC currently sponsors three steel bands – NGC Couva Joylanders Steel Orchestra, NGC La Brea Nightingales Steel Orchestra, and NGC Steel Xplosion Steel Orchestra – and provides partial sponsorship to Gonzales Sheikers.