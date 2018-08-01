Millionsare stillslaves

THE EDITOR: Today we celebrate Emancipation Day, a public holiday. As we do so we need to be thankful for our “freedom.” For while we enjoy democracy and slavery no longer exists here, there are other countries where people are not as fortunate as we are.

According to the Global Slavery Index, there are an estimated 45.8 million slaves today, including children. In some countries people are still forced to labour against their will, some without any payment.

The five main countries where slavery continues are India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Uzbekistan. This enslavement comes in several forms – bonded labour, domestic labour, forced marriages and prostitution, just to name a few.

Are TT citizens aware that in Mauritania slavery is still legal although there are attempts to outlaw this inhumane behaviour?

So as a nation, while celebrating Emancipation Day, let us say a pray for the millions around the globe who are still being enslaved. And let us not for one moment take our freedom lightly or for granted.

We would do well to remember the words of Martin Luther King in his Letter from Birmingham Jail on April 16, 1963: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

The pain of others is our business. That is genuine and true love. So let us all cherish our freedom and remember those who are still enslaved.

Have a beautiful Emancipation Day.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH via e-mail