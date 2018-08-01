Man shot and killed during family lime

David Coltes, 23 was shot and killed at his Smith Hill, Carenage home while liming with relatives as he turned his back after talking to a friend early yesterday morning.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed by a man claiming to be a “friend” while liming with friends and relatives in the yard of his Smith Hill, Carenage apartment early yesterday.

David Coltes’ father said his son was speaking to a person who identified himself as a friend at around 2.15 am in the backyard.

Eyewitnesses say after Coltes ended the conversation with the man and turned to go inside the house, the man pulled out a gun and shot him several times in the back before escaping in a waiting vehicle.

Western Division police a district medical officer went to the scene. Coltes’ body was removed to the St James District Health Facility mortuary.

Coltes’ friend Jahdel Slater was shot once in his left leg during the incident.

The elder Coltes told Newsday his son was preparing to go to a party in Chaguaramas yesterday when he heard the gunfire from the yard, and upon checking saw his son’s bloodied body halfway inside the house.

“This is really very sad. My son wasn’t a saint but he also wasn’t a bandit. One of his best friends, Afiba Warner, was shot and killed last Saturday and I know if he was still alive he would have been preparing to go to his (Warner’s) funeral (today).

“If I had to talk to the youths who did this, I would advise them to educate themselves and think for themselves, because they don’t have these thoughts of their own.”

Coltes’ father also said another one of his son’s friends Jelani Warner, Afiba’s brother was shot and killed in June just around the corner from the family’s home on L’Anse Mitan Street.