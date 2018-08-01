Khan: Black people succumbing to new form of slavery

Dr Fuad Khan

Trinidad and Tobago is more enslaved today than it has ever been, Opposition MP Dr Fuad Khan said.

The San Juan/Barataria MP said nationals are operating under a false sense of freedom because there is no physical slave master standing over them with a whip.

However, Khan said, Black people are succumbing to a new form of slavery where women are being held captive by the sex trade and men as soldiers of war.

Underscoring that that slavery did not begin on the sugar and cotton plantations, but the moment Africans were captured and sold by their own people, Khan said this is once more trending.

“We are seeing a trend where this is occurring again as criminal leaders are enslaving women for the sex trade and men as disposable soldiers in their gang wars. As more and more black people succumb to this new form of slavery, our society opts to treat the victims as pariahs and create barriers to separate them from the working class. This has allowed despondency to seep into those affected areas and created institutionalized slavery, wherein these places are now breeding grounds for slaves in the same manner as it was in circa 1750 West Africa.”

In a message Khan said, “As we celebrate the 184th anniversary of Emancipation and commemorate those who have fought, struggled and died in the name of freedom, as a nation we have strayed away from the path our forefathers have paved for us. We have become more distracted with the comforts and pleasures of this modern world.’

Khan said while there is much to be thankful for as Emancipation was a stepping stone for Independence from the British Colonists, ‘Since then we have committed to a lifestyle of revelry and merrymaking, and we have allowed slavery to creep back into our society as a result.