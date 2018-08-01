Kamla: Crime threatens our freedom

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in her Emancipation Day message hailed the courage of those who had fought for freedom from slavery, but said the liberty of citizens today is threatened by the crime upsurge.

“In resisting and rising up against the cruelty meted out to them, they showed strength, courage and perseverance, and demonstrated that they would no longer accept being treated as property to be bought and sold by colonial masters.

“Even today, centuries later, the steadfastness and resolve in standing against their subjugation, as well as their hope for a better future, inspire awe and deep respect and appreciation for their struggle.”

Persad-Bissessar said, today while the descendants of former slaves have cast off the chains, the trauma inflicted has reverberated through generations, and many are yet to be entirely free of the scourge of man’s greatest indignity to man.

She hailed the culture and values (including food and music) that the slaves held on to, which have made TT richer.

Persad-Bissessar urged all to be mindful of the price paid for the freedom we must now cherish and guard.

“Today, the threats we face to our own individual freedoms continue, as criminal activity continues unchecked, and the current administration has shown that it is incapable of stemming the flow of blood, or of creating a safe environment for the people of this country.”

She said one initiative launched after three years in office is a non-starter and has no viable plans to deal with the crime crisis.

“The lives of each and every Trinidadian and Tobagonian has been and continues to be affected by crime, which has severely reduced our quality of life. People are afraid to leave their homes, parents no longer feel comfortable allowing their children to play in community parks. The Prime Minister and his Government have failed to protect citizens.”

In light of “their abject failure”, she urged citizens to work together to make TT better, stronger and safer.

“Our nation’s stability and future growth demand action from each of us; we must unite for the good of our country.

“I remain hopeful that our country can be re-claimed from the criminal elements, and as Leader of the Opposition I assure you that we have developed a clear strategy for our nation’s recovery and return to growth.”

Urging a renewed vigour among citizens, she called on all to join hands, minds and hearts to build TT into a nation in which we can all be proud.

“I end with the words of the legendary Nelson Mandela, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday this year: ‘For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.’”