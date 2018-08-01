Flood in central

This photo was posted today on the Trinidad and Tobago Weather Center's Facebook page by a Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo resident.

SEVERAL areas of central Trinidad were flooded today after heavy rainfall due to the presence of an inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

In an adverse weather alert – yellow level – issued by the TT Met Office at 10am today, the public was warned to expect showers and thunderstorms.

“Gusty winds, street/flash flooding can be expected near heavy showers and thunderstorms. Landslides/landslips are possible in areas so prone.”

The Met Office said adverse weather was expected to last until 2pm on Thursday. A yellow alert means hazards are possible and citizens are advised to monitor weather conditions and official updates.

Couva/ Tabaquite/ Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong said the region’s disaster management unit had received eighteen reports of flooding in various districts within the sprawling region.

The districts include Windsor Park, Paradise Ave, Gran Couva, Carolina Village, Spring Vale, Housa Trace Gasparillo and Lightbourne Road Gasparillo. He said field officers were in the Spring Vale area doing assessments.

Awong said there was a report of a fallen tree near the Mamoral cemetery, but villagers assisted by clearing part of the roadway for vehicles to pass. A tree also fell at St Johns Road, Claxton Bay.

He said the field officer in the Windsor Park area distributed seven mattresses while three families were in need of assistance to pump water from their homes.

Meanwhile, Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy said there were no reports of flooding in that region.