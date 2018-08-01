Drunken street fight ends in warning from cops

Photo by Enrique Assoon

TWO east Port of Spain men were given a stern warning by police officers after they were involved in a fight over money at around 1.45 pm today.

According to reports, Anderson Andrews, 65, was drinking during Emancipation Day celebrations at the corner of Duke and Picadilly Streets in Port of Spain when he saw an acquaintance, Peter Paul, walking towards him.

Newsday understands Andrews asked Paul about an unpaid debt of $300 and they began fighting.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force saw the commotion and parted the fight.

Police said after tensions were eased, it was discovered that Paul was on his way to give the money back to Andrews.