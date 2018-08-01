Dookie cops WASA junior table tennis title

NATIONAL junior player Jesse Dookie picked up the Most Outstanding Male prize after winning the advance category final at the WASA monthly junior table tennis championships, Sunday.

At WASA Sport and Cultural Club, St Joseph, Dookie got past a familiar opponent in Derron Douglas 3-0 (11/9, 11/7, 11/8) in the title match.

Dookie, who did not participate at the third stage of the monthly championships last month, got past the winner of that championship Luc O Young in the semifinal.

After trailing at the end of the first and third game, Dookie tied it in the fourth to eventually take the semifinal match 3-2 ( 9/11, 11/7, 4/11, 11/9, 14/12). That followed a comfortable 11/6, 11/3, 11/4 win for Dookie over Javier King in the quarter-final.

Douglas advanced to the final after defeating Matthew Mootra 3-0 (11/5, 11/8, 11/5).

In the intermediate category, the final was won by Priyanka Khellawan, who made light work of Rebekah Sterling with a 3-0 (11/3, 11/7, 11/4) victory. Khellawan dropped Gabriel John 11/3, 11/5, 13/11 in the preceding last-four match. She went on to win the Most Outstanding Female award.

Sterling, meanwhile, worked overtime to win her semifinal match against Sachin Ramsumair 3-2 (3/11, 11/9, 5/11, 11/8, 15/13).

The beginners category was captured by Chloe Fraser, who defeated Aakash Maharaj 3-1 (12/10, 11/5, 8/11, 11/6) in the final. Fraser was later named Most Promising Female, while the boys’ equivalent went to Sachin Ramsumair. The Most Improved award went to Ashlea Mohammed, who finished runner-up at last month’s junior championship.

Apart from title sponsor WASA, the tournament has received sponsorship from Mr Toppers Snacks and support from WASA’s Andy Jack.