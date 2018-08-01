CPL to punish teams for slow over rate

THE Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is set to undergo two major changes in its playing conditions this year. Slow over rates - a cause for delayed matches - will be dealt with severely, as teams failing to bowl their overs within the allotted time frame will be given a net run rate penalty, affecting their chances of progressing in the league.

The stipulated time to complete 20 overs in the CPL is 85 minutes, plus any additional time the umpires deem fit due to delays in play. Should a team fall short by one over, a deduction of 0.05 from their net run rate will be the resultant penalty. For every additional over the team falls short of completing, they will face a penalty deduction of 0.10 from their net run rate.

The other amendment in playing rules is the introduction of a coin toss to decide which team bats first in the event of a Super Over. Earlier, the team that batted second in a tied match would automatically be the one to bat first in the Super Over.

"We work hard each year to ensure that playing conditions are making the competition as fair as possible while also keeping the spectators and viewers at home entertained. We feel both of these changes will help with both of these goals," Michael Hall, the tournament operations director for CPL, said.

The CPL commences on August 8, with trophy holders Trinbago Knight Riders taking on St Lucia Stars in Port-of-Spain. The final will be played on September 16 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (ESPNcricinfo)