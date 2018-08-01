Belmont man killed by fake cop, soldier

Stephen Charles

GUNMEN, one disguised as a police officer and another as a soldier, stormed the home of a 36-year-old Belmont man and shot him dead, months after he survived an attempt on his life.

He has been identified as Stephen Charles, a taxi driver from Layan Hill, Belmont.

Newsday was told that Charles was asleep at about 1.40 pm yesterday when the men arrived and asked relatives for Charles. When he came outside, the men started shooting.

Charles ran through the house, jumped through a window and tried to escape down a flight of stairs, but he slipped on the wet stairs, breaking one of his legs. Another set of gunmen then approached him and shot him multiple times.

He was taken to the Port of Spain general hospital where he died while undergoing emergency surgery.

Relatives told Newsday yesterday, his car was recently intercepted and he was shot about 17 times. He remained in hospital for about a month and went into hiding when he was discharged, but came out and visited family because he was lonely.

“He was saying he had no one to talk to and he was missing his family,” said a relative who did not wish to be named.

People in the neighbourhood told Newsday yesterday, Charles was of the Muslim faith and the area where he lived was controlled by members of the “Rasta City” gang. Newsday was also told that he was targeted by gang members because he allegedly called gunmen into the area the day before he was killed.

Family members said they believe he was targeted because of his faith.

“There were a lot of gunmen here the day before,” a relative said.

“They were all in the trees, and in the yard. We called the police and they left. If he did bring gunmen in the area the day before, I feel he would be alive today.”

Relatives described Charles as a loving person. He was the father of two.

In a separate incident, a man identified as Ryan Burnett was shot and killed in Enterprise just after 5 pm yesterday. The murder toll for the year now stands at 326.