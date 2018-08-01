A fusion of Indian, African and Latin cultures Kathak Yatra

Pooja Malhotra

STUDENTS as young as three will showcase their dance talents at the Kathak Yatra on August 4, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts.

The recital is being hosted by The Pratibha Arts Dance Company (PADC) under the tutelage of Shrimati Pooja Malhotra and will showcase different aspects of Kathak.

Khatak is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance. Its origin is traditionally attributed to the travelling bards of ancient Northern India known as Kathakars or storytellers. They told various stories though their hand movements, footwork and facial expressions.

The event begins at 6 pm and promises a fusion of India, Africa and Latin America as Malhotra blends the Kathak with the steel pan, hip hop, African drums, ballet and the Flamenco.

Malhotra has been teaching Kathak and Indian folk dance in both India and TT for the past 20 years. She holds an MA in Kathak dance and Economics and a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

She first came to TT under an arrangement with the government of India through the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation to teach dance. At the end of her contract she opted to stay in TT to help develop and propagate authentic Indian classical dance in the country.

For information visit the The Pratibha Arts Dance Company Limited on Facebook.