12 hours to read 1200 charges 10 in $22m fraud case spend all day in court

Brandon Dilbar Sadeeq Mohammed Zaheer Mohammed Tallot Ali Massod Ali

IT was a long day at court for ten fraud-accused, arriving at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court at 7.15 am yesterday and leaving shortly before 7 pm.

It took at least three magistrates to read to the accused, 1200 charges of fraud arising from an alleged incident in which they swindled $22.5 million from the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation (SJLRC) over a seven-year period.

The accused appeared before magistrate Kerri Honore shortly after 9 am jointly charged with the offences.

Because of the amount of charges, Honore requested that the accused be sent to different courts where magistrates would read the charges and have them return to her court individually where their attorneys could make bail applications on their behalf.

Tallot Ali, 33, of Northern Avenue, Valsayn South had more than 200 charges of conspiracy to defraud and falsifying documents.

He was accused of unlawful payment of wages by falsifying payroll documents for salaries from $8,000 to as much as $9,900 and disposing of the cash in smaller sums at Grand Bazaar and Valpark.

Honore took roughly five hours to read the charges starting from 10 am until noon and resumed after 4.15 pm.

Ali’s attorney Larry Williams appealed to Honore for bail to be set at a reasonable amount, since his client had no previous convictions and was the breadwinner of his family. He also said Ali willingly surrendered to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau, cooperated with investigators and does not pose a flight risk.

Despite objections from court prosecutors, Ali was granted bail with two sureties in the sum of $1 million each.

Brandon Dilbar, 26, and Kenwyn Charles, 49, were jointly charged with 30 counts of money laundering and fraud conspiracy.

Dilbar was also charged with the possession of marijuana at his Curepe home, however Honore transferred that matter to the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court.

Dilbar and Charles were granted bail with two $1 million sureties each.

James Rodgers Julien, 40, of Chuma Monka Avenue, Diego Martin had 81 charges of fraud. His attorney said despite the serious nature of the offences, Julien has only been arrested once for having marijuana in 2001.

He was granted bail with two sureties in the sum of $1 million each.

Attorney Melissa Guy represented Masood Ali on behalf of Larry Williams. Ali, 37, was charged with 54 counts of fraud. He was granted $3 million bail.

Attorneys Sean Cazabon and Laura Guevarra represented 28-year-old Irshan Ali, who was charged with 100 counts of fraud.

Cazabon said his father, Haseeb Ali, the owner of Ali’s Pharmacy in Valsayn, was named as his surety and he was granted $2 million bail.

Zaheer Mohammed of Valsayn was represented by CJ Williams and was charged with more than 100 counts of fraud. He was granted $2 million bail.

Sadeeq Mohammed, a 28-year-old electrician was also charged with 100 counts of fraud and was also granted $2 million bail. He was charged with 20-year-old Nizam Ali of Aranguez. He was also granted $2 million bail with surety.

Ali’s common-law-wife Renika Gayah, was also charged with fraud. Attorney Kavita Boodoo represented her and told Honore she had no previous convictions. She was also granted $2 million bail.

The ten accused are expected to reappear in court on August 28.