TTMA welcomes Griffith as new CoP

Gary Griffith

The TT Manufacturers' Association (TTMA) says it "welcomes" the appointment of Gary Griffith as Commissioner of Police (CoP)

In a brief statement today, the association congratulated the COP-designate, saying it wished him "success" in all of his undertakings in his new role.

The TTMA also commended outgoing Acting CoP Stephen Williams on his time spent in the post.

In that same statement, association president Christopher Alcazar declared crime has affected everyone and expressed hope that Griffith's appointment would play a role in alleviating "this urgent problem".

Alcazar said crime has forced companies to spend more money on security and in some instances, cut back on productivity by ending 24 hour production due to safety concerns for employees.

"(These) measures reduce productive, competitiveness and affect the price of goods when they make their way to the consumer."

Alcazar also said the association is looking forward to Griffith's "fresh ideas and actions" and stands ready for consultation with him about the ideas of the business community.