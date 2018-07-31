TT in top 10 places where US$ getting more valuable

A TRAVEL website has ranked TT as one of 10 countries where US dollars are getting more valuable.

The site Rewardexpert said the ranking represented the ten countries in which the US dollar has gained significant value over the last year, including a breakdown of average expenses travellers may encounter in each country.

"Some of these countries may not be among the most affordable in comparison to others in our analysis, however if these destinations are on your bucket list, consider visiting this summer, given the increased value you’ll be getting for your money," the site said.

Topping the list was Turkey followed by Mexico, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, New Zealand, Hong Kong and then Trinidad and Tobago. Turkey's value increase was 28.39 per cent while TT was 0.02 per cent.

"The second of only two destination countries in the Western hemisphere against whose currency the dollar has gained value is the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago, located where South America meets the Caribbean Islands. While the US dollar has gained only 0.02 percent against the Trinidad dollar, everyday expenses are relatively low, while airfare is downright cheap by comparison to every other nation on this list, except Mexico," the site said.

The site also provided average prices for various items in TT: restaurants $71.66; markets $52.44; transportation $35.31; sports and leisure $63.75; and clothing and shoes $271.84.