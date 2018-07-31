Surepay makes tickets easier for TKR fans

Trinbago Knight Riders general manager Paul Skinner, left, and Massy Technologies InfoCom CEO David Belgrave shake hands on a sponsorship agreement yesterday at President’s Box, Queen’s Park Oval, St. Clair.

THE Trinbago Knight Riders and SurePay have agreed to a partnership which will give fans additional options to purchase tickets for the the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League, which bowls off on August 8 and runs until September 8.

SurePay is a regional bill payment system specializing in the payment of utility bills, making the process easier for the bill payers. The partnership between SurePay and TKR started late in the 2017 season.

To buy tickets for TKR’s five home preliminary matches, people can go to www.suntixx.com. People are required to create an account before selecting the number of tickets for the match you want to attend. You then receive a notification by email and you have 24 hours to go to a SurePay outlet to collect the tickets.

Tickets for the Red Stand All Inclusive will cost $700 and the prices for the other stands range from $200 to $250. Fans will also have the option of buying season passes which will cost $3200 for the Red Stand and range from $900 to $1100 for the other stands.

The details of the partnership was made at the President’s Box at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday.

David Belgrave, CEO of Massy Technologies Infocom, the owner of SurePay, said the popularity of the CPL encouraged them to support the tournament. “Why we chose the Trinbago Knight Riders – and why we chose the CPL in particular – has to do with the fact that certainly the CPL has caught on a whole lot in TT and the region,” Belgrave said.

Belgrave extended best wishes to the local team, saying, “We wish the Trinbago Knight Riders all success, we will be supporting them in any way possible to ensure that success and we look forward to a very good, enjoyable and entertaining season.”

Paul Skinner, general manager of TKR, said having partnerships is important in the CPL “Strategic sponsorship is an important part of the success of both the league and franchises and this union is no exception.

I would therefore like to thank the CEO Mr David Belgrave and SurePay for partnering with the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2018 season, and hopefully this will lead to a even more successful relationship going forward.”

Colin Borde, team manager of TKR, is thankful for support especially in tough economic times. “This augurs well for us as an entity that we could bring strong partners on board, particularly over the last couple of years as we have known what the economic times are.

To know that Massy Technologies and by extension SurePay has come on board with us means we are doing something right.”