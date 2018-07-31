Student held for chopping neighbour

A 17-year-old Point Fortin student has been held by police in connection with chopping his neighbour Marvin Richards on Friday.

Richards, 25, is said to be in a stable condition at the San Fernando general hospital, after being chopped on his head, back, chest, side and elbow.

Police said they were told Richards and the teen got into an argument during which the boy went to his house, returned with a cutlass and chopped Richards.

He was taken to hospital and the teen ran away. He was subsequently held by Point Fortin police.

WPC Williams is continuing investigations.