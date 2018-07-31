State to pay ‘Goutie’ $.2m for wrongful SoE arrest

VICTORY: Attorney Kevin Rattiram is congratulated by Ken Gresham who won a $.2 M lawsuit yesterday for wrongful arrested during the 2011 State of Emergency

YET another payout by the State was ordered yesterday in the High Court for the wrongful arrest of a man, under the Anti-Gang Act during the State of Emergency in 2011.

Justice Nadia Kangaloo ordered that Ken Gresham, alias “Goutie” of Vistabella, San Fernando, be paid $225,000. Kangaloo, in her ruling, said the police had no reasonable evidence to suspect Gresham was involved in gang activity.

In a lawsuit filed by attorney Kevin Ratiram, instructed by Shaun Teekasingh, Gresham said he was arrested on August 23 at his home which police searched for illegal arms and ammunition but found nothing.

He was arrested and placed in a cell at the Marabella police station.

After being charged and pleading not guilty in the San Fernando magistrates’ court, he spent 35 days at the Maximum State Prison. On September 29, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard withdrew the charge against Gresham. He had also done so in relation to other accused people in the Port of Spain, San Fernando and Princes Town magisterial districts. The State challenged Gresham’s lawsuit.

Kangaloo said police officers must be vigilant in arresting suspects “and not merely engage in a rubber stamping process.”