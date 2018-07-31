Security firm agrees to pay over $1.8m in overtime

A security company yesterday agreed to pay over $1.8 million in overtime payments to 92 past and present workers, to avoid being held in contempt of court.

ESEL Ltd faced contempt proceedings after it repeatedly refused to honour an Industrial Court judgment which in 2014 ordered the company to pay unpaid overtime from between 2007 and 2010.

The contempt proceedings were filed by the Estate Police Association (EPA) on behalf of the workers and came up for hearing before Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix and members Kyril Jack and Andrew Stroude.

At the hearing, a representative of the firm proposed a payment plan in which each worker will receive $20,000. Under the proposed plan, 59 of the workers, who are still employed there, would be paid in three tranches of $10,000, $5,000 and $5,000, over a six-month period. The remaining 33, who retired, died or left the job, would receive their money afterwards. There were some concerns over the proposal by both the court and the workers present at the hearing.

“I already retired. By the time I get that money next year, I might be dead,” one man said, while Thomas-Felix said it might have been more economical for the workers to get their money all at once.

She told ESEL to pay a lump-sum payment over the next six months, with existing workers receiving their money first.

Those in court were put on a list of 30 to be paid by the end of September, while others will be paid in November and January.

The company agreed and as a result of the compromise reached, was purged of contempt, reprimanded and discharged by the court.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, Ramesh Tambi said they were pleased with the outcome.“Its been almost five years we have been fighting this battle against the company. It was not exactly what we were looking for, but at least today we were successful.” The workers were represented in court by the association’s secretary David Webber.