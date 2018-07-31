School maxi drivers: Disruptions if fees not paid

PAY US NOW: Maxi taxi school transport operators outside the Parliament yesterday calling for the Ministry of Education to pay them money owed for the past six months. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

CLOSE to 50 members of the Maxi Taxi School Transport Concessionaires Association staged a silent protest at the entrance to Parliament in Port of Spain yesterday as they are seeking payment for outstanding fees over the past six months.

Newsday spoke to the association’s president Rodney Ramlogan, who said drivers are in desperate need of money to support their families and warned that unless their salaries were paid, the school transport schedule in the new term could be “severely affected.”

“If we don’t get the necessary money, the education system will be in shambles. This is no longer a case of getting money to maintain the maxis. We don’t have food on our tables and the banks are already taking people’s assets.

“When the bank takes us to court, we will then have to take the Ministry (of Works and Transport) to court. It’s a challenge and very frustrating.

“We have been actively liaising with the Ministry of Education’s communications department, but up to now we haven’t heard from them for a meeting with him.

Ramlogan said Education Minister Anthony Garcia “thinks we are here to try and embarrass him, but it’s not like that, we are only out here because we don’t have any other choice. We have nowhere else to turn.”

Ramlogan said the association consists of 350 drivers and accommodates approximately 35,000 students a day during the school term.