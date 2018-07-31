Reconstructing national pride

THE EDITOR: Meekness and fairness permit leaders to direct the show properly. Operations are properly directed when they benefit those for whom things were established. Without meekness and fairness, leaders are unable to understand who those beneficiaries are and what those beneficiaries want.

Furthermore, lacking such understanding, it becomes impossible for leaders to harness the inputs that guarantee success. Gridlock then follows. Unchecked, ultimately derailment. This seems to be where we are in TT at present. Hopelessness has broken loose.

The derailment wasn’t abrupt, it graduated over the course of at least a generation. To resolve it requires resolve; firm resolve, not dithering, not impetuousness.

Such resolve must emanate from the individual. The individual is the trunk of the tree. A healthy trunk evidences a healthy root system. Branches launched from a healthy trunk facilitate growth, shade and harvest for all within its orbit. And many beyond.

The individual is therefore the link between the ground of aspiration and the universe of achievement. Of course, fostering that link is easier when the individual is also the nation’s leadership.

Of course, when the nation’s leadership isn’t up to the task, it falls to the beneficiaries to locate and elect someone else who can reconstruct, and is willing. After all, the show must go on.

RICHARD WM THOMAS, Arouca