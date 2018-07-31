Queen’s Park held 2-2 by Bethel United Cunupia FC stay within reach as…

Cunupia FC striker Kevon Woodley, left, on the attack against Club Sando at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, recently.

AN own goal in the last minute of regulation time saw TT Super League leaders Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) salvage a 2-2 draw against Bethel United in Tobago, Sunday.

The “Parkites”, still without their leading scorer Sean de Silva who is on a trial abroad, earned the point after pulling two goals back from a 2-0 half-time deficit.

Bethel looked to be headed toward their first win of the season against an unbeaten QPCC, after attacker Tee Jay Cadiz scored a quick-fire double in the third and 18th minutes.

QPCC, still atop the 14-team standings by three points, pulled one back via Trevon Mitchell in the 73rd before Bethel’s Ken Alleyne put the ball into his own net in the 89th minute.

The result benefited second-placed Cunupia FC who made up ground after last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Queen’s Park.

Cunupia’s dynamic forward Kevon Woodley scored a brace on Saturday against Club Sando to see his side to a 2-0 win.

League action will restart with match-day nine tomorrow featuring Petit Valley/Diego Martin United against FC Santa Rosa at St Anthony’s College Ground at 4pm. All remaining matches will be played on Thursday.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow – Petit Valley/Diego Martin United v FC Santa Rosa, St Anthony’s College, 4pm.

Thursday – RSSR FC v Guaya United FC; QPCC v Police FC, St Mary’s College Grounds, 4 pm; UTT v San Fernando Giants, UTT Ground, 7 pm; Club Sando v Bethel United, Dibe Ground, 5 pm; Matura Reunited v Cunupia FC, Valencia Secondary Ground, 4 pm.

Results:

Saturday –

Metal X Erin FC v Guaya United 1 (Carlin Hughes 35th).

UTT 1 (Shaquille Smith 74th)v FC Santa Rosa 4 (Giovanni Abraham 3rd, Kheelon Mitchell 40th, Noel Williams 55th, Kevon Cornwall 75th).

Cunupia FC (Kevon Woodley 37th, 45th) v Club Sando 0.

Sunday –

Prison Service FC 3 (Nathan Julien 14th, 17th, Ricardo Alleyne 89th) v Diego Martin Petit Valley United 2 (own goal 11th, Kazim Donald 39th).

Bethel United 2 (Tee Jay Cadiz 3rd, 18th) v QPCC 2 (Terevon Mitchell 73rd, own goal 89th).

Police FC 3 (Jason Boodram 8th, 59th, Kaaron Forster 68th) v RSSR FC 0.