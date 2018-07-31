Opposition abstains from CoP vote but will support ex-colleague Griffith

Members of the Opposition abstained from voting for their former colleague, commissioner of police-designate Gary Griffith, yesterday in Parliament, to protest what they say is the flawed selection process, but are still willing to give him support.

Prakash Ramadhar, Griffith’s former political leader while he was a member of the Congress of the People, said, “I support Gary Griffith and I wish him the very best, because if he succeeds we will all benefit.”

Opposition Whip David Lee added that he and his Opposition colleagues had worked with Griffith and “were not against him.”

Lee said the Opposition’s grouse was that the selection process was flawed and that is why the 13 members present in the Chamber yesterday afternoon could not vote in favour of Griffith’s appointment.

Ramadhar concurred, saying the selection process was “butchered” and it was “hypocritical” for the Government to use the same process it had demonised early on.

Lee added that if the government itself had said the selection process was flawed it could not come now and appoint Griffith as its choice for CoP.

The Opposition also wanted no part in the onslaught of lawsuits from rejected candidates who lost out because of the same flawed process now accepted in the case of Griffith.

“We worked with (Griffith) and we understand his ability, but given what will happen, I might not be surprised if there’s a stay on the appointment of the commissioner,” Lee said.

Rejected candidates included deputy commissioners of police Deodath Dulalchan and Harold Phillip, who the government claimed were not suitable because they did not apply for the job, but rather were nominated by the Police Service Commission on merit.

The third choice, current acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, applied but was also rejected because the government “didn’t believe the fight against crime was where it needed to be,” leaving Griffith, a former soldier and national security minister under former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Griffith had applied for the position and in a brief debate featuring just Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition MP Roodal Moonilal, his nomination was approved by the House of Representatives.

Nineteen government MPs voted for, 13 Opposition members abstained, and there were zero votes against.