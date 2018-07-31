Neighbour in court for killing neighbour

Dead Nicholas Narine

A 21-year-old man yesterday appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with murdering his 24-year-old neighbour one week ago.

Saveon Williams of Ramsaran Village, Carapichaima was taken before magistrate Christine Charles in the Chaguanas First Magistrates’ Court shortly after 2pm.

The charge read to Williams, also called “Smeagle” alleged that on July 21, he murdered Nicholas Narine ,25, at Perseverance Road Ramsaran Street, Carapichaima.

It is alleged that Narine was stabbed with an ice-pick. He died on the spot. Attorney Shiva Boodoo who represented Williams told the magistrate threats were made to his client and reports have been made to the police.

Boodoo asked, for Williams’ safety that he be kept at the Maximum Security Prison and not at the Remand prison in Arouca. The case was adjourned to August 27.