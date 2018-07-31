Moonilal: Griffith’s resume a PP manifesto

Dr Roodal Moonilal

GARY GRIFFITH’S resume reads like a People’s Partnership manifesto, Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal declared during yesterday’s debate in the House of Representatives to approve the nomination of his former Cabinet colleague as Police Commissioner.

“After today the government has no moral authority to condemn the UNC on not fighting crime. Your pick (for Police Commissioner) is a People’s Partnership national security minister and adviser for almost five years. You can’t accuse us of not dealing with crime.”

Griffith’s resume, he said, was “very instructive” because his major achievements were “quite properly” his achievements under the previous administration under former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

“With all respect, I didn’t see much achievement before 2010 at that level,” Moonilal said, calling Griffith’s tenure as part of the Partnership “performance driven.”

Griffith’s nomination was not without controversy as the three candidate before him, deputy commissioners of police Deodath Dulalchan and Harold Phillips and incumbent Stephen Williams were all rejected because of a “flawed process.”

“If the process was bad for one, how can it be good for another? That’s the fundamental issue,” Moonilal said.

Moonilal acknowledged that Griffith was “known to the Opposition,” professionally in his former capacity as national security advisor, then national security minister in September 2013.

“The gentleman is very able, useful and hardworking. We are even known to each other socially.

The issues we are raising have nothing to do with Gary Griffith specifically, but has to do with the hypocrisy of the government for this double standard.”

He also asked Rowley what brought about his sudden change of heart regarding Griffith’s appropriateness, considering he was one of the key figures fingered in Rowley’s infamous “emailgate” reveal in Parliament in May 2013—four months before Griffith would take up the national security portfolio.

Moonilal recalled how during his emailgate presentation in Parliament Rowley had named him as one of the conspirators plotting, among other things, to spy on the Director of Public Prosecutions.