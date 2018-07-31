‘I want no honeymoon’ Griffith to hit ground running as CoP

MOMENTS after his nomination as Commissioner of Police was approved in the House of Representatives yesterday, Gary Griffith said he is ready to start working as soon as he is installed at head of the Police Service. The former TT Regiment captain and UNC national security minister also said he does not want a “honeymoon.”

Responding to sceptics both in and out of the Police Service, Griffith said he understood the immense responsibility of the task ahead and intended to work closely with senior officers. He also said he realises that time is against him and that proper time management was key to success. He said he wants to meet with senior officers as soon as possible.

“In this enormous task of ensuring the most fundamental right of all law-abiding citizens are adhered to, which is their right to safety and security, time is not on my side, and I have no intention to ask for a honeymoon period, as I intend to do all that is required to ensure that your most fundamental right is provided, within the law.

“To those law-abiding citizens who have been sceptical of this decision, it is my intention to win over your trust and support in the very near future. To those within the service who may also share concerns, I assure you, I am well aware that I can never do this on my own, and I am certain, despite what is reported in the mainstream media, those who took the oath to protect and serve, will do so with pride.”

He said he was planned to use “leadership, management, accountability and measurement of performance as standards of practice, whilst implementing methodologies that will advance a strategic, future-oriented, targeted approach to crime control.”

Griffith said while he understood the challenges of being commissioner and the thankless nature of the job, he was firm in his commitment to TT and its people and believed he would be able to make significant improvements in the level of safety and comfort experienced by citizens.

He also thanked acting commissioner Stephen Williams for his years of dedication and commitment to the Police Service and the nation.

Griffith began his military career in 1988, when he enlisted in the regiment. In 1995 he was appointed aide to Chief of Defence Staff Brig Gen Carl Alfonso.