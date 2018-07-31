Gary can do it – with our help

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to new Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. I think he has the energy, confidence, ambition and hunger to do a fine job. Hopefully the entire country will give him our support and our prayers, because his success is our success.

The Government must also be commended for its wisdom in not limiting itself to status-quo thinking and even removing the parliamentary whip, thus ensuring that the country got the best fit for this position.

Clearly we need to rescue our failing institutions and this can only be done if we select people at the top who have proven integrity and character. Because it is from the top that a culture of integrity and performance is created within an organisation.

We have no choice but to get this crime situation right. We will all be damned if we don’t. Selection of a CoP is only one part of the equation. Let’s attack the other areas with full force. Together we can succeed.

BOXIL CHARLES via e-mail