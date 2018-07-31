Family gets help As social media cry goes viral

Members of the Singh family.

VALDEEN SHEARS

For Vishal and Abby Singh and their four children, blessings came out of the ashes of what was once their livelihoods.

The Singhs were left desolate when last weekend a “shed” at Ramsahai Circular, Bamboo Settlement #1, Valsayn from which they sold fruits, vegetables and drinks, was gutted by fire.

The couple, who are Guyanese, claims it was maliciously burnt to the ground and a report was made to the police.

“It was so troubling, that I forget my own daughter’s name when the police talked to us, you see we kind of lived here. All our books and our stove and other things were here. It was easier than going back by the house every night. So we would stay here and overnight mostly. I am thankful to God none of was here when it caught fire,” said the still visibly disturbed mother.

Some of the family’s sorrow, though, was on Saturday alleviated, when items from well wishers poured in.

For newly appointed attorney, Joanne Nanan, who considers the Singh’s presence a mainstay, it was compelling that she get the plight of the family heard.

Nanan took to social media on Monday, posted photos of the parents, with their children, Sanjay, 15, Shivan, 13, Satesh, 10 and Shavani, nine. The 24-year-old, who only recently was called to the bar, also posted her mobile number.

In fact, the 24-year-old, said she wants to also see justice done for the hard-working couple.

Nanan has secured the services of fellow attorney Richard Sirjoo to represent them against the persons who allegedly caused the fire.

The shed was also in the vicinity of CCTV cameras situated near the community recreational grounds.

“You know what touched me...what really hit home that this family needed help seeing the children’s burnt school books in the blackened rubble between boards and burnt fruits. That one was heartbreaking,” stated Nanan’s boyfriend Roger Mylan.

Together the couple rallied with friends to get the Singhs some much needed assistance.

On Saturday, the family was presented with clothing, school and grocery items and 32 cases of water.

The presentation was made by Life Foundation, a fledgling empowerment organisation, the Pier Road Sports Club and several individuals, who had all contributed in one way or the other.

Anyone wishing to further assist the family can contact Nanan at 767-3893.