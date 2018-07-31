Doctor died from blockage in the heart

THE autopsy done on Dr Andy Bhagwandass showed that he died from a blockage in the heart, a source told Newsday yesterday.

Bhagwandass, former chairman of the North West Regional Health Authority, died in his sleep on Saturday morning. He was also a consultant of internal medicine at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

The source said Bhagwandass had been overweight most of his life.

"He had started slimming down recently and he was looking good, but his lifestyle caught up with him."

The Health Ministry yesterday expressed condolences to Bhagwandass' family, friends and colleagues.

"The medical fraternity, and by extension TT, has lost a devoted physician who has left an indelible mark on the profession to which he gave his best," the ministry said in a release.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he was saddened over the "loss of a physician at the peak of his career, who displayed a passion for the health and well-being of patients as well as a commitment to improving the public health system."

His funeral will be held on Thursday at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church in San Fernando at 11 am.