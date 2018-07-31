Cuffie takes in debate at home

LA Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie yesterday watched the House of Representatives approve Gary Griffith’s nomination to be Commissioner of Police, from the comfort of his home.

Cuffie, who suffered a stroke last September, returned home last Thursday from a hospital Washington DC where he had been receiving medical treatment.

Cuffie, who is also Minister in the Public Administration Ministry, said he messaged the Prime Minister informing him that he had returned.

Cuffie also said he is following the regimen given to him by his doctors in Washington DC. He said there is “no need” for him to seek local medical advice right now. Last week, Cuffie said, “I am not focusing on work right now. I am taking things one day at a time. My focus right now is my health and getting back to full strength.”

Cuffie has been granted leave from Parliament until the end of this month. He was one of several MPs who missed yesterday’s sitting. The others included Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. McDonald is recuperating from pneumonia. Newsday understands she will visit her doctor soon to get a certificate giving her the all clear to return to work.