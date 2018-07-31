Businessman killed by single gunshot to mouth

AN autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, yesterday, confirmed that a single gunshot wound to the mouth caused the death of Chinese businessman Chao Zhia Zhong.

The 24-year old was killed in what police believe was a ‘hit’ inside his supermarket shortly after noon on Sunday.

A gunman, posing as a customer, entered Karvill Supermarket which Zhong operated for the past three years and shot him.

Police are reviewing closed circuit television footage which shows the suspect walking into the supermarket at Manahambre Road, Princes Town about 12.12 pm.

Dressed in a black hoodie and a pair of blue jeans, the killer picked up a pack of juice, took it to the cashier and paid for the item.

He then walked to the other end of the counter, turned, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at Zhong at close range.

As Zhong fell to the ground, the gunman ran out of the supermarket, got into a car which was parked nearby and drove away.

Nothing was stolen. Zhong was taken to the Princes Town district health facility where he died.