Agatha: Over 300 Tobagonians receiving treatment Webster-Roy slams social media stigmatisation of persons with AIDS

Ayanna Webster-Roy, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister and MP for Tobago East, has condemned the posting and sharing of a list of persons purportedly with HIV/AIDS on social media, warning that this could have serious repercussions for persons affected by the virus.

“The stigmatisation of people living with HIV has implications for society as a whole,” Webster Roy said in a press release. “Citizens must remember there are serious repercussions for stigmatising persons suspected to be living with HIV…. Stigma and discrimination should not be the reason that persons do not access HIV prevention, treatment and care.

“Every citizen should ensure that their actions do not harm or hinder others from accessing any services for diseases. Together we must end AIDS by 2030, including the stigma associated with the disease.

Also in a post on her Facebook page last Thursday, Webster Roy, declaring that “Wah nuh meet yuh nuh pass yuh!” further urged “if we are to end AIDS by 2030, we must put an end to the stigma around HIV and AIDS. We must know our status and encourage others to get tested so that they are aware of their status.

“A positive HIV test result is NOT a death sentence. Persons infected with the virus can live long healthy lives once they stay on their medication and maintain a low viral load. A person living with HIV can still be a valuable contributor to our nation’s development. Most importantly a person living with HIV/AIDS still has a right to live a life free from discrimination!”

She said the “approach to HIV and AIDS awareness must be centred on public education and sensitisation NOT comess and bacchanal!

“Character assassination does not contribute to the fight to end AIDS by 2030. When we choose to violate a person’s privacy and spread gossip on social media, we are not adding to the efforts to end the stigma around HIV and AIDS. Instead, we are contributing to the proliferation of the epidemic.

“So stop the pettiness and gossiping, because wah nuh meet yuh nuh pass yuh!”

The list posted on social media last Wednesday named 35 men in Tobago allegedly infected with HIV virus. The list, posted from an anonymous Facebook profile was, as of last week, shared over 50,000 times on Facebook, and has also been circulated on What’s App. A caption to the list stated a woman who died the AIDS left it behind.

Newsday Tobago contacted one of the persons whose name is on the list. He said he has never met nor heard of the woman. Other persons named took to social media, posting their HIV status while others described it as mischief and refused comment.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington, speaking at last Wednesday’s post Executive Council media briefing at the Administrative Complex in Calder Hall, said over 300 HIV/AIDS patients were currently receiving treatment at the Tobago Health Promotion clinic at Fort King George. Carrington said she was unsure as to the exact number of persons with HIV and AIDS in Tobago as there were patients who either sought treatment in Trinidad or privately.

She said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) was working on reducing the stigmatisation of HIV and AIDS patients.

“Understanding how important HIV, as other diseases are, we have put in place an oversight committee, as you have the NACC ( National AIDS Coordinating Committee), there will be the TACC. This is out of the Office of the Chief Secretary and appointments are expected to soon be made. “We have reviewed what is happening (at) the Health Promotion Clinic as recent as last week, where we held a meeting to look at what is happening to see if we have the staffing required, the necessary skills to provide the support needed.

“Drugs are available but for me to tell you the efficacy of the particular drug for the particular patient, we require some more research…” she said.

Carrington said the Tobago Health Promotion Clinic would continue to provide support to HIV/AIDS patients to ensure they enjoy an improved quality of life.

“HIV is being managed by us and that is the important thing. We could always improve, and we are working on that, but I cannot say if persons in Tobago would have died from that because there could be other causes,” she said.

Carrington said a multi-disciplinary approach was being taken in terms of the delivery of care. ‘It is about the health condition and all the other social issues we have to consider. We have tried to design a service so that persons can be exposed to wellness information while they are there.

This includes focusing on nutrition, social and medical support. It’s not only about providing the drugs; it’s also ensuring you know to take care of your overall wellbeing.

“We do that because we know the stigma associated, that’s why we provide the services in a different environment to reduce the stigma…,” she said, adding that this has allowed HIV/AIDS patients to feel comfortable accessing health care.