17 yrs for robbing pundit’s family

IT was a day of terror in Penal at about 11 am on December 8, 2006.

Three men from north Trinidad held up a Hindu pundit’s family at their car rental businessplace, robbed a neighbour then chased the pundit, Chaitram Harrygobin, in an attempt to rob him as well.

Yesterday, Kevin Joseph was sentenced to a total of 17 years on five counts of robbery. He will serve eight years because the sentences are to run concurrently.

After pleading guilty before Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas in the San Fernando High Court, the judge passed sentence yesterday. Senior state attorney Trevor Jones said Joseph and other men went to Ramai Trace, Debe near Penal.

Harrygobin was not at home but Joseph and the men robbed an employee and family members of cash and jewelry. An elderly woman was attacked at gun point.

The men even threatened to squeeze two children’s mouths with pillows to prevent them from screaming during the robbery.

Harrygobin was driving home, having earlier that day attended a prayer meeting, when he saw the commotion.

The judge said resident, Dennis Isaac, was robbed of his $30,000 car.

By that time, Harrygobin had alerted other residents as he fled and police responded.

The men were arrested along the SS Erin Road and, when confronted, Joseph told police, “I is the driver; I brought them to do this job.” Cash and jewelry were recovered. The trial of the other men are pending.