Soldier in court charged with murder

A soldier appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle on Friday, charged with the July 21 murder of Kareem Wilson in Santa Cruz.

Private Frisco Samuel Julien, 30, of Cantaro Village, Santa Cruz, was also charged with shooting with intent, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Julien returns to court on August 24.

Wilson, 29, of San Juan, was standing with friends in the car park of Mellows Mood Bar, Lower Santa Cruz, at about 2.40 am on July 21, when he got into an altercation with three men.

He was shot several times.

Wilson was pronounced dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

Julien was stationed at Camp Signal Hill, Tobago, but was arrested at his Santa Cruz home a few hours after the incident.

Investigations into Wilson’s murder were supervised by Insp Andrew Lawrence and W/Sgt Belinda Sylvester, and Julien was charged by PC Denver Callender, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2.