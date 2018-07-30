Six convicted of killing two girls lose their appeals

SIX men who were sentenced to hang in June 2015, for the murder of two young girls who were burnt to death in their home in Freeport, in 2009, lost their appeals against their conviction this morning.

Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Rajendra Narine and Mark Mohammed, on Monday dismissed the appeal and affirming the death sentences of brothers Shiva, Ryan and Vishan Bajnauth and their half-brother Soman Rampersad and friends, Junior John and Kenny Mohammed.

The six had appealed their conviction on June 26, 2015, when they were also sentenced to hang by Justice Maria Wilson.

The six men were convicted for the murder of Sangeeta, six, and Sarah, three — who were burnt to death in their home at Uquire Road, Freeport on April 14, 2009.

The men were represented by a team of attorneys which included Senior Counsel Sophia Chote and attorneys Ravi Rajcoomar, John Heath, and Kern Saney. The prosecution was represented by Assistant Director of Public Prosecution George Busby.