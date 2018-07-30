Sentenced to hang for killing teen; man loses appeal

A CHAGUANAS man who was sentenced to hang in March 2014, for the murder of 13-year-old Parmanand ‘‘Boyo’’ Persad, whose body was discovered in a partially built Chaguanas house, in 2006, has lost his appeal.

Ronald Bisnath, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, had challenged his conviction, but Justice of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Rajendra Narine and Mark Mohammed dismissed his appeal and affirmed the death sentence imposed by Justice Devan Rampersad.

Persad, a student of the Chaguanas Junior Secondary School was murdered on October 29, 2006. His body was found in the bathroom of a house at Crown Trace, Enterprise. Police said he was beaten, and his throat slit.

At the time of the boy’s killing, police described it as one of the more gruesome murders they had come across.

Persad’s head was bashed in, his throat slit, and there were also reports that he was raped and beaten.

Bisnath was found hiding in some bushes close to the area where Persad’s body was found.