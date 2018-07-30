Relatives of Chanroutie demand probe into leak of exhumation exercise

Relatives of a Sangre Grande woman whose body was exhumed under the full glare of the media on July 10 are demanding that the Minister of Local Government together with the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation launch an immediate enquiry into the conduct of the Corporation’s disinterment of the remains of Chanroutie Boodoo.

The exhumation took place at the La Seiva Cemetery, Foster Road, Sangre Grande 10 under the watchful eyes of Boodoo’s relatives, the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Terry Rondon, the media and others. The media was not invited to attend the exhumation but however, curiously attended. The relatives became distressed after the incident was reported both in the print and electronic media stating that the casked which was exhumed was a gold coloured finish one and contained heirloom jewelery of the deceased, and was referred in one of the reports by Corporation Chairman Terry Rondon as being “buried treasure”.

The family of Boodoo to Attorney Kenneth Shawn Mahase for legal representation on the matter. Mahase wrote Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein on the matter complaining of the alleged conduct of members of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, the letter was copied to Corporation Chairman Terry Rondon as well as the media. In a letter dated July 26 Attorney Mahase wrote to Minister of Local Government, Hosein asking for the probe as well as security for the grave site of his client’s deceased relative. In his letter Mahase noted “Having regard to all that has unfolded, my clients humbly ask that an investigation into the matter be conducted by your Ministry into the incidents that have occurred and have caused a security risk to the remains of the dearly departed Chanroutie[2] Boodhoo. The Applicant for the licence and the family in Trinidad are also fearful that they have become targets for crime, having regard to the false reports of they being of means to bury a family member with gold and jewels. The conduct of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation in this matter has been irresponsible and impetuous save and except for the Corporation’s Medical Officer who conducted her duties diligently, professionally and responsibly”. He expressed the view that was supposed to be “essentially a fact finding venture which should never have been given publicity or prominence, was sensationalised to create a news story. It was in general poor taste and devastatingly ill-informed particularly with regard to the nature of the matter involved”.

Attorney Mahase also revealed that the Casket was a white wooden glossy one with gold coloured metal fittings and cost £2,247.00. He also made it clear that the casked “did not include any jewels, precious metals or treasure (except the deceased’s wedding rings).

“There is no ‘buried treasure’ and the continued characterisation as such by the Media and Politicians is highly disrespectful and distasteful. [It should be noted that if in fact a person was buried with their personal effects to report same would, in any event, be reprehensible and reckless for reasons now apparent to all]”. Mahase concluded in his letter to the Minister “ It is hoped that regrettable manner in which the matter was handed was recognised by all concerned and the fact that they have done a great disservice to the Applicant, the deceased and the family is appreciated. In this regard, we anticipate an appropriate private letter of apology and provision of extra security for the burial grounds having regard to the complications caused and having regard to the role of the Corporation to secure Burial Grounds under the Act. We therefore respectfully request that you advocate for these concessions on behalf of the aggrieved family so that some semblance of peace, dignity and security can be restored”.