PSA: put money in public servants accounts

PSA president Watson Duke.

Put $15,000 in public servants' accounts by the end of August 2018. This was the demand made by president of the Public Services Association Watson Duke yesterday after refusing a zero per cent offer from the Chief Personal Officer (CPO) in May.

Duke made the demand at a news conference held at PSA’s headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

He called on the Minister of Finance, CPO, and employers on behalf of the working class to straighten things out in the shortest time frame.

"As an act of understanding the suffering of the man on the ground, deposit in each of these 80,000 persons accounts, $15,000 by August month-end. It is a simple back pay from 2010 to present. The average back pay is over $20,000 for a three-year period. Now we are saying, based on the inflationary rate, we are saying at the minimum, give workers $15,000 as an ex-gratia payment towards their arrears owed to them from 2010 right up to 2018. "