Police Assoc secretary congratulates Griffith

Anand Ramesar

Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Anand Ramesar appeals to the rank and file of the police to allow public safety and duty and responsibility to override all emotions and feelings on the issue of Gary Griffith being their new commissioner and to support the new leadership.

Ramesar's view appeared to differ from that previously expressed by the rpesident of the Police Association Insp Michael Seales that “policing and politics don’t mix.”

Yesterday Ramesar congratulated Griffith on his appointment, but said the new man at the helm of the police service must be reminded: “It is important, however, he recognises it is not a job that he can do by himself. It is necessary that he also understands he is coming to be part of a team with the sole purpose of law enforcement and public safety.”

Last week president of the association Insp Seales said that at a meeting with the First and Second Divisions he was told that Griffith's nomination would not be supported.

Seales said he was adopting a wait-and-see approach before making any comments and was also awaiting guidance from his membership on the way forward.