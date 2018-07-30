PCA to recommend disciplinary charges for cpl in Grand Bazaar shootout

PHOTO: SUREASH CHOLAI

The Police Complaints Authority is considering a series of disciplinary charges against Cpl Daniel Melville, who was involved in a shootout with Sgt Darrel Honore at the Grand Bazaar mall earlier this year.

Honore died on May 6. Melville went on sick leave and is now on vacation leave until the end of the year. The shootout happened on May 2.

Sr Supt David of the Northern Division investigated and recommended to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) that no criminal charges should be laid against Melville. He got camera surveillance footage from the mall which suggested Melville acted in self-defence.

The PSB investigators sent a file to the DPP.

Yesterday chairman of the PCA David West said “We have asked the PSB for a copy of their file to see whether or not disciplinary charges may be laid. We are looking at possible charges that may include discreditable conduct. But since they have already come to a conclusion and sent the matter to the DPP. we have ceased our criminal investigation in the matter.

"However we are looking at disciplinary charges under the Police Service Regulations 2007."

Sources said yesterday the police Social and Welfare Association had offered Melville counselling, but he declined.

On May 2 he was at the Grand Bazaarwith a woman who is a civilian clerk at the Police Service Administration Building when Honore approached.

He reportedly made an accusation against Melville and then began shooting at him. The shootout continued into the southern car park, where Honore was shot at least six times, and Melville three times.

Honore’s injuries were life-threatening and he died on May 6.