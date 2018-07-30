Pageant celebrates creativity, talent of Tobago women

Beauty, creativity, passion and talent that is synonymous with Tobago’s heritage was showcased as 10 delegates took to the stage for the 2018 Miss Heritage Personality competition at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough last Friday night.

Chairman of the organising committee, Marissa Williams in welcoming guests to the ‘Royal Ball’ which had as its theme ‘Oui Papa! D Belle of D Ball,’ said delegates were ambassadors for the island’s tourism sector.

She said the aim of the competition was to provide “a holistic developmental experience” for the delegates, noting that they were also involved in mentorship charity initiatives as well.

Williams said that the pageant was guided by the overarching 2018 Tobago Heritage theme, ‘Embrace, Engage and Experience,’ as the committee sought to incorporate more elements of Tobago Heritage Festival into the event.

Culture and Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips, in her remarks at the event, that the competition was more than a beauty pageant, that it celebrates the island’s women, their creativity and natural talent.

“From this experience, our delegates come into their own as young Tobago women who are proud of their linage and ready to pursue opportunities in the creative and cultural industries and other areas of professional development,” Stewart Phillips said.