Over 40 boats for 50th TT Great Race

Ken Gordon, left, one of the founders of TT Great Race, chats with Donald Hadden of Seeing Red, the 1971 Great Race winner, at the launch of the 2018 Great Race at 51 Degrees Lounge on Cipriani Boulevard, Port of Spain, recently.

OVER 40 boats will compete in the 50th running of the TT Great Race which will be held on August 18.

The 2018 launch was held at the 51 Degrees Lounge on Cipriani Boulevard in Port of Spain, recently.

Great Race participants from the 1970s and 1980s were invited, along with co-founder of the event Dr Ken Gordon, who delivered the feature address.

Last year, Mr Solo Too won the overall title at the 49th edition of the annual inter island trek. Mr Solo Too got to the finish marker in Store Bay, Tobago in one hour 12 minutes and 35 seconds (1:12:35).

This year, boats will be competing in the A Class (130 mph), B Class (120 mph), C Class (110 mph), D Class (95 mph), E Class (80 mph), F Class (70 mph) and the G Class (60 mph).

Jason Ross, one of the team members of Mobil Outlaw, said he expects a strong field of competitors. Speaking at the launch, he said, “The E Class is a very competitive class. It has been competitive over the last three years. We as a team have dominated over the last three years in regattas. We do have two Great Race wins under our belt and we are hoping for a third, but there are some very strong teams in the Great Race.”

He said competing in the 50th anniversary of the event is special. “It means a lot to me to be part of a 50th anniversary. Obviously I was not born when the race took place for the first time, but to celebrate a 50th anniversary is a remarkable one.”