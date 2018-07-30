Oshun Trim is Miss Heritage Personality 2018

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles presents 2018 Ms Heritage Personality Oshun Trim with a bouquet of flowers at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough on Friday night. At right is Culture and Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips.

Oshun Trim, 19, representing Les Coteaux, was crowned Miss Heritage Personality 2018 on Friday night, besting nine other contestants for the coveted title in one of the premier shows of the Tobago Heritage Festival.

Trim earned 1,181 points to knock Kershel Pierre of the Lisa McSween School of Dance into second place with 1,081 points, and Aliyah Brooks, representing Roxborough Police Youth Club, into third place with 1,071 points in the competition held at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough.

A clear crowd favourite throughout the competition, Trim, who also copped the Miss Amity title, said she was honoured to have been crowned Queen, and that for her, entering the competition was an opportunity to learn about the island and the legacy of the ancestors.

“I am surprised by the cultural retention still taking place even though our heritage goes way beyond that,” she said of the Festival now in its 31st year. In an interview after the show she said she was looking forward to working with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) officials to continue to spread the word of Tobago’s heritage through cultural caravans to schools.

In other categories of the night’s show, Cindy Nicole Andrews, representing Belle Garden, was judged Miss Photogenic and Zavina Sargeant of Delecia’s Dance Agency was voted Miss Intelligence. The Best Talent award went to Lambeau’s Annesha Webb, while Best Gown Portrayal went to Alisha Denoon, representing the Scarborough Police Youth Club.

A best designer award was presented to Elizabeth Lucas, who designed the gown worn by Canaan/ Bon-Accord delegate, Chelsea Tyson.