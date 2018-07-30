No charge for Tyesha’s killer… yet.

The man who allegedly stabbed Tyesha De Souza to death on Sunday morning is still in police custody waiting to be charged.

Police sources told Newsday yesterday statements still need to be taken and a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but they are confident that the man will be charged for the killing of the 21-year-old Laventille woman.

While police gather evidence to approach the DPP, a video has begun circulating on social media, chronicling an exchange between De Souza and a friend, where she shared voice notes allegedly sent to her by the 31-year-old man.

On Sunday morning at about 5.30 am De Souza was in a car on Belmont Valley Road with the 31-year-old man. It is alleged the couple got into a heated argument, during which the man’s car, a silver Mitsubishi Gallant, veered off the road and crashed into a wall.

The man allegedly drew a knife and stabbed De Souza several times. She managed to get out of the car and tried to run away, but she was chased by the man who stabbed her several more times.

The woman was rushed to hospital by a passer-by, but she died as a result of her stab wounds.

An earlier Newsday report inadvertently referred to the 21-year-old stabbing victim as Kyesha. Newsday apologises for the error.